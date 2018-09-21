‘Sholay reels not owned by Sippy Films, can’t attach’

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday held that the negative prints of the super-hit film Sholay cannot be attached. The court was responding to an execution application filed by a distributor, Shri Navchitra Distributors, in a bid to recover Rs 25 lakh which it was due to receive as per a 2005 decree.

Shri Navchitra Distributors sought the attachment of the negative prints of four films owned by Sippy Films – Sholay, Shaan, Seeta aur Geeta and Andaaz.

The plea was filed after it came to light that a premise at Lamington Road that was assumed to be owned by Sippy films and was to be used to settle the decree was actually tenanted. Hence, in place of the premise, the attachment of the negative prints were sought.

However, the bench of justice Gautam Patel said the plea could not be accepted as the makers of Sholay, Sippy Films, no longer owned the rights to the film.

Sholay Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (SMEPL), through advocate Archit Jaykar from Jaykar and Partners, filed an application informing the court that the negative prints of Sholay were not owned by Sippy Films.

Jaykar’s application claimed these rights had been gifted to SMEPL in 2000. Jaykar submitted the gift deed, dated September 14, 2000.

Justice Patel said, “I do not see how the decree holder can possibly proceed against this particular film.”

The bench said the petitioner’s contention regarding the other three films would remain open.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 05:20 IST