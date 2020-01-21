e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Shop owners can pay for the extra security: Police dept

Shop owners can pay for the extra security: Police dept

mumbai Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:18 IST
Sagar Pillai
Owners of various establishments in the city can pay for security at night, if the ‘24x7 Mumbai’ plan leads to an increase in their revenue, representatives of the Mumbai Police had suggested on Thursday at the meeting with tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

A similar model is followed by cricket stadiums and associations, where the police department is paid for deployment of personnel at IPL matches.

During Thursday’s meeting with Thackeray, civic chief and establishment owners, representatives of the Mumbai Police had said that establishments could pay them for the security, which is a mandatory condition to allow outlets to stay open 24x7.

However, the police department did not finalise the details, suggesting it as a possibility if the 24x7 plan turns out to be a success.

Citizen activists, too, had raised concerns about security, when the plan for implementation from January 26 was announced.

“This is a common practice for cricket matches. If establishments run successfully during the plan, this aspect can also be explored,” said a senior civic official.

Champalal Vardhan, one of the three owners of Atria Mall, Worli, said, “It will boost tourism in the city and bring more revenue for the government. It would be helpful if the authorities do not charge for security, as it will be implemented only in gated communities, where CCTV and security will be ensured.”

Home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had said on Sunday morning, “This will certainly burden the police force.”

Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had told HT that at least 25 malls and several other shops and restaurants inside ‘gated communities’ across the city can stay open throughout, however, it is up to the owner’s discretion to keep them open 24x7.

