e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shut until January 15, schools in Mumbai worry about Class 10 tests

Shut until January 15, schools in Mumbai worry about Class 10 tests

Schools across boards said that they are concerned about not being able to conduct prelim or preboard exams in the offline format due to the extension in the school closures

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:35 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
BMC education department issued a circular announcing that schools across boards and mediums in Mumbai shall remain closed until January 15, 2021.
BMC education department issued a circular announcing that schools across boards and mediums in Mumbai shall remain closed until January 15, 2021.(HT Photo)
         

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked schools in Mumbai to remain shut at least until January 15, schools are now worried about conducting their prelim/preboard exams for Class 10 and 12 students within time.

Schools across boards said that they are concerned about not being able to conduct prelim or preboard exams in the offline format due to the extension in the school closures. “Usually, the first preboards are conducted in the first week of December and by now we should have conducted the second preboard exam for students of Class 10 and 12. We were hoping that the schools will be allowed to reopen from January first week only to be able to conduct physical exams,” said the principal of a CBSE school in the western suburbs.

While schools have been conducting online classes and exams since March this year, principals said that for prelims, the offline exam is the best option. “In the offline mode, one can get the actual practice of writing a board-like exam and with it becomes easy to curb unfair means. Our parents are also eager to send students for the exam and we are hoping that we can do so after schools reopen,” said Kavita Sanghvi, principal of the Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle. Schools across boards conduct their prelim/preboard exams in the month of December and January every year, as board exams are scheduled between February and March.

Several IGCSE schools in the city are concerned about the Cambridge A level exams that are scheduled in the month of February. “We are worried that students will not have enough time to appear for the mock exams before the finals. Also, physical school is necessary to clear doubts before examinations,” said the principal of an IGCSE school.

On Wednesday, the BMC education department issued a circular announcing that schools across boards and mediums in Mumbai shall remain closed until January 15, 2021. The schools that fall under the different consulates are allowed to start from January 18, 2021.

top news
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
Farm laws stir: Breakthrough as govt accepts two demands of farmers
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
‘Not interested’: Goa CM scuttles proposal to allow cannabis cultivation
‘Not interested’: Goa CM scuttles proposal to allow cannabis cultivation
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
Covid update: Delhi new year’s eve curbs; more UK virus strain cases in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In