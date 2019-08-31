‘Social media makes pujas before actual fest popular’

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:56 IST

Over the past two years, the number of people attending events and pujas before the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi has increased. Organisers attribute this to the growing influence of social media.

They said that a few years ago, when Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal (Chinchpokli Chintamani) would have their paat pujan – where the clay is blessed before being given to the sculptor – there would only be a few people present. However, in the past two years, more than 100 people have been coming to the mandals for these pujas.

Earlier, the only mandal that drew large crowds during these pujas was the Lalbaugcha Raja.

“We have been following a tradition for the last 86 years where we worship the leg before the idol is made,” said Balasaheb Kamble, president of Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Swapnil Parab, secretary of the Ganesh Gully, said that no official invite is sent to people. “The message is spread through social media and that’s how these low-key events become bigger. Ever since the inception of the mandal, we have had the padhya pujan and we have been organising the first look for the media for the past seven years. But, overtime, devotees have been wanting to be a part of it too,” he said.

Vasudev Sawant, secretary of Chinchpokli Chintamani, said the culture has changed. “Devotees get to know about the pujas , [through social media] and want to be there to pay their respects.”

Naresh Dahibhavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said it is up to the mandals to hold as many events as they would want. “There is nothing new to these events. However, their magnitude has amplified.”

