e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Societies start framing rules for house help to resume work

Societies start framing rules for house help to resume work

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:21 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Several big housing societies across the city which had suspended the services of household help for residents when the lockdown began have now started framing rules to allow the entry of helps and drivers in their premises. However, many smaller housing societies are yet to take a call on the matter. Some are awaiting decision from the management on whether helps can be allowed again.

The development comes as the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced Unlock 1.0 after two months of lockdown and set some guidelines to be followed in the state.

However, some societies in south Mumbai fear that it will be difficult for them to find help as many household workers have left for their hometowns. “There is a shortage of people because a lot of them have left for their hometowns. Also, as transportation is shut currently, we will need to find people from vicinity which will be difficult,” said Sanjay Dube, chairperson of the managing committee of Ashok Gardens society at Sewri.

Dube added that as of now maids haven’t resumed their services, but the committee will be forming an advisory on the basis of government protocol which will include sanitisation, separate entrance and elevators for maids as well as social distancing norms. “As of now, we might have drivers and car cleaners resuming in a day or two without being allowed to go up to the flats,” said Dube.

Bhavin Mavani, secretary of Raheja Vistas Co-operative Housing Society at Chandivli, said as of yet they haven’t received requests from residents to allow maids in society premises. Before the lockdown, maids and other helps from the society were trained to maintain basic hygiene before the pandemic broke out.

Currently, the society has decided to allow only full-time helps, whereas the entry of drivers and cleaners has been restricted to parking area.

“Even for those who want to get full-time help to stay with them, we have asked for a fitness certificate and are checking that they do not come from containment zones. Even after they enter the society, they have to be quarantined for 14 days,” said Mavani.

top news
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In