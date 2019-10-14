e-paper
Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Society chairman, son arrested for molesting tenant

mumbai Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:04 IST
Jayprakash Naidu
Jayprakash Naidu
Versova police on Saturday arrested the 70-year-old chairman of a housing society in Yari Road, Andheri (West), and his 28-year-old son for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman tenant and assaulting her boyfriend.

The woman complainant told the police that she recently moved into the housing society and was yet to shift her furniture and complete the agreement paperwork. On October 10, she brought some furniture and kept it inside the society’s compound. The chairman objected to this.

On Saturday, the complainant and her boyfriend met the chairman and his son and they started arguing. “His son then pressed my chest and pushed me. The chairman pushed my boyfriend and his head hit the office door,” the woman told the Versova police. An FIR was later registered against the father-son duo under relevant sections of the IPC and they were remanded in police custody for a day.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 00:04 IST

