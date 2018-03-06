Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case : Two more witnesses declared hostile

Mumbai The special central bureau of investigation (CBI) court on Monday declared two more witnesses hostile in the ongoing trial of Sohrabudin Shaikh and Tulsi Prajapati encounter case.

The prosecution examined three witnesses out of which two did not support the case of the prosecution. The two hostile witnesses were party to the punchnama prepared for seizure of the articles of Shaikh from the spot after the alleged encounter.

Shaikh was killed in an encounter on November 25, 2005 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the road between Narol Circle and Vishala Circle. The two witnesses – Biren Oza and Mahesh Thakare acted as punch witnesses when the officers of the anti-terrorism squad seized articles from Shaikh’s body and also from the spot. The witnesses in their statement claimed that they saw the police recover eight articles, including some cash worth Rs46,000, a gold chain, one railway ticket, Shaikh’s driving licence, one phone and seven live cartridges.

However, on Monday when they came to give evidence before the court, they could not remember all the articles and said only two things were recovered from the spot – a railway ticket and gold chain.

Further, when the two were shown the two articles, they said they were not sure if those were the same articles which were recovered by the police twelve years ago. As the two failed to identify and corroborate the punchnama, they were declared hostile by the prosecution.

The third witness was also a punch, who had witnessed the process of collection of blood samples, coal tar and clay, a revolver and some cartridges from the spot by the ATS on the next day of the encounter. The witness however, could not recall the name of the officer who approached him and also the officer who was taking the samples. He said he cannot recall the names of officers or the persons due to lapse of time.