Soon, BEST to run 50 old midi buses without conductors

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:44 IST

After running new midi buses without conductors now the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to run 50 old midibuses on point-to-point routes without any conductors.

BEST general manager Surendra Bagde said, “This conductorless point-to-point service will provide a hassle-free and faster ride with efficient use of existing manpower. We are looking at innovative and more efficient use of services.”

In July, the State Transport Authority (STA) had given nod to BEST to run point-to-point services by mentioning some conditions like these buses should have only one door for boarding and alighting.

The conditions also makes it mandatory that the tickets on such routes should clearly mention first and last stops on the routes.

A senior official from the BEST confirmed this development. “As per instructions, we have to keep 50 old midi buses ready by fixing tin on the rear door of buses so that no one can enter into the bus through it as per norms laid out by State Transport Authority,” said the senior official.

The BEST has planned these services on routes to railway and Metro stations from nearby residential areas and tourist spots. However, the number of routes have not been finalised yet. Earlier in July this year, BEST decided to start point-to-point bus service on 70 routes across the city with a minimum fare of ₹5 for regular buses and ₹6 for air-conditioned buses.

However, BEST committee members alleged that these point-to-point services will lead to additional losses for the undertaking as they are running without conductors, which will increase chances of passengers travelling without ticket.

As the carrying capacity of these buses is only 35 people as compared to 75 people on regular buses, committee members feel that these services will not be able to generate sufficient revenue and will further increase the losses.