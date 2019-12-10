Soon, Deccan Queen to get AC dining car

mumbai

Dec 10, 2019

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune on the Deccan Queen will be able to travel in upgraded train coaches by March 2020. This will include an air-conditioned (AC) dining car, which will have additional space for more passengers than the existing dining car.

The coach upgrade will be possible as Central Railway (CR) will replace the existing coaches with new ones manufactured by German firm Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB).

The Deccan Queen is the only train of the Indian Railways that has a dining car.

“We have proposed an AC dining car with more space for passengers. The additional space will help us in placing additional seats for passengers. The Central Railway is likely to receive the modified coaches by January-end,” said a senior CR official.

The LHB coaches are manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and are lighter, with a higher passenger capacity and speed. The coaches also have superior breaking features and are equipped with anti-collision technology, which prevents them from crashing into each other in case of an accident.

Earlier, CR had refurbished coaches of the Deccan Queen as part of the project Utkrisht. During the revamp, the railway replaced torn seats, installed fire extinguishers, dustbins and put up Braille signs.