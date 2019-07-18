Soon, ‘Eat Right’ at Mumbai Central, CSMT railway stations

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Mumbai Central railway stations could soon become the country’s first Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-certified ‘Eat Right Stations’. The food quality regulator along with Central Railway (CR), Western Railways (WR) and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will train employees; inspect, certify and rate the standard of food at both these stations.

‘Eat Right Station’ is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement, which was launched in 2018 by the FSSAI. It focusses on improving the health and well-being of people by ensuring they eat healthy.

“Apart from the audit, people working at railway stations will be trained. A consumer drive will also be conducted in which [we will educate them on] what labels to check on products and to check hygiene,” said Pritha Tripathi, scientist, training division, FSSAI.

The project will be undertaken in three stages. In the first, a pre-audit of the food that is currently being prepared and served in base kitchens, canteens, Jan Ahaar (a subsidised canteen) and food stalls will be conducted. The recommendations will then be shared with CR and WR, depending on the railway station.

In the second stage, the FSSAI will provide training to food handlers and those preparing it in canteens and base kitchens.

In the last stage, a final audit of the railway station will be conducted. Once all three stages have been completed, the FSSAI will issue ratings and certification to the railway stations.

The body has already conducted a pre-audit of Mumbai Central, where 21 food establishments were inspected. Recommendations regarding structures and hygiene in the base kitchens, Jan Ahaar and food stalls will be submitted to the WR and IRCTC soon.

The two stations will also be judged on the basis of compliance with food safety and hygiene, healthy diets available, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal food and promotion and awareness on food safety and healthy diets. The ratings for compliance will include five stars (85%), four stars (75%), three stars (65%) and two stars (55%).

Passenger associations have said eatables available at CSMT are likely to be better than ones available on Mumbai Central railway station. “Quality of food available at CSMT is better and there are chances of CSMT being graded better than Mumbai Central. Grading will help passengers in knowing that eatables are hygienic and safe for consumption,” said Subhash Gupta, President, Rail Yatri Parishad.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 06:30 IST