Soon, eateries in malls could stay open 24x7

mumbai

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:01 IST

The long-pending ‘24x7 Mumbai nightlife’ plan has got a fillip, with the BMC deciding to allow eateries in malls across Mumbai to stay open through the night. The project is the brainchild of Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who held a meeting with BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve on Wednesday to discuss the plan. “After the meetings, it was decided to launch the project by allowing malls to serve food [through the night],” said a senior official.

The plan was first pitched in 2013 by Thackeray, but it did not move ahead as the police department had raised security concerns. However, now with a Shiv Sena-led government in power, the state government is pushing for Thackeray’s pet project.

“The BMC is planning to make a list of malls where they can start the nightlife plan. These malls will mostly be located in non-residential areas, so that locals are not inconvenienced. It will start with malls and later can be extended to individual eateries and restaurants,” said the official, adding that the eateries in malls will not be allowed to serve liquor through the night.

In 2018, the state had issued a notification amending the Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act to allow shops, malls, restaurants, which do not serve liquor, to operate through the night. However, the police raised security concerns and the issue was sent to the state home department for approval.

Barve, who was present at the meeting on Wednesday, said, “We have already given our inputs to BMC. They will do the rest. I will not be able to comment on the inputs.”

Despite repeated attempts on Wednesday, both Thackeray and Pardeshi could not be reached for a comment.