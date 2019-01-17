Spaces below JJ, Elphinstone, Worli flyovers in Mumbai to get makeover

Taking a cue from the beautification of the Nanalal D Mehta flyover in Matunga, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has invited tenders for the beautification of spaces below 26 flyovers in and around Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In Mumbai, the state agency is looking to beautify the space below JJ flyover, Elphinstone flyover, and Love Grove Junction flyover in Worli, among others. This will provide additional open spaces for citizens to take walks and relax.

As per the tender document, contractors can undertake theme-based beautification of the space which will involve providing pathways, decorative lights, lawn, jogging tracks and adequate seating for citizens.

MSRDC is looking at developing these spaces under a sponsorship model, where the agency will not spend money on the project and interested bidders will get advertising rights at the space. Most traffic islands in the city have been developed using this model.

“Interested bidders will have to undertake landscaping, beautification, and maintenance for 10 years in exchange for advertising rights,” said a senior official from MSRDC. Most spaces below flyovers are currently occupied by illegally parked vehicles or squatters.

In 2016, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had beautified the space under the Nanalal D Mehta flyover, which was a big hit with citizens.

The corporation is looking at replicating this model at 15 other flyovers in the city. In 2016, the Bombay high court had also directed the state government to curb parking under flyovers as it poses a security threat.

