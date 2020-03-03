Speaker orders chief secy to apologise, withdraws after state steps in

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:17 IST

In an unprecedented move, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Monday ordered action against chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, holding him responsible for the delay in the administration’s reply to queries and issues raised by legislators in the lower House. Patole ordered the chief secretary to come to the bar of the Assembly and apologise. He withdrew the order after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar apologised on behalf of the state government.

Pawar also assured he, along with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will hold a meeting with the chief secretary and additional chief secretaries, where strict directives will be issued, so that it won’t happen again.

“The legislators have raised 83 issues through point of propriety during the winter session of the state legislature. Till date, we have received only four replies. Today, the state administration has created a situation that needs to be taken seriously. I will not tolerate this. The chief secretary should come at the bar of the House, apologise and tell us by when they will clear all the pending replies,”Patole ordered.

Pawar then intervened and offered apologies on behalf of the government. He also said that the administration should reply to the queries in a prescribed time.

“I will immediately call a meeting in this regard and ensure you will not have to raise this matter again. Ordering a punishment to the chief secretary has never happened in this House. Please accept my apology on his behalf. Request you to pardon him [Ajoy Mehta],” Pawar said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, too, requested the chief secretary should be given a chance to rectify his mistake. “The awareness shown by the Speaker over the rights of the legislators need to be appreciated. However, I suggest the Speaker should call the chief secretary and issue directives. He should also be warned that next time he will have to face action, if the same mistake is repeated,” Fadnavis said.

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, too, requested the Speaker to withdraw his order. Patole accepted the request and withdrew his order.

He also said, “It is my responsibility to protect the rights of the legislators. Even tehsildar and junior police officials don’t respect legislators and dump their letters in dustbin nowadays. I accept the request, but will use my powers to protect legislators’ rights whenever required.”