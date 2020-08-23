e-paper
SpiceJet operates first long-haul non-stop India-Europe flight

SpiceJet operates first long-haul non-stop India-Europe flight

mumbai Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:44 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Budget carrier SpiceJet became the first Indian airline to operate the long-haul non- stop cargo flight from Amsterdam to Mumbai using its wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 on Saturday. The same aircraft also operated from Mumbai to Khartoum, Sudan, on Sunday at 11.47am.

The airline also became the first to operate a non-stop cargo flight from Europe on a dedicated freighter.

Adding Netherlands to its international cargo network, SpiceJet carried 13 tonnes of cargo supplies to Mumbai on Saturday. The flight departed from the Dutch capital at 10.50pm (local time) on August 21 and landed in Mumbai at 10.54am (local time) on Saturday.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “We successfully operated our first wide-body long-haul flight from Europe. The induction of our first Airbus A340 cargo aircraft has significantly enhanced our operational capability and will allow us to operate non-stop cargo services across the globe to destinations in Europe, Africa and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries.”

An airline official said that the A340 freighter that took off to Khartoum today carried 40 tonnes of cargo. This is SpiceJet’s first non-stop flight to Africa. Earlier, the low-cost carrier had flown to Sudan via Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Since March 25, after India imposed a lockdown, the airline operated more than 5,764 cargo flights and transported over 31,800 tonnes of cargo, which according to SpiceJet, is more than double of all the domestic airlines put together. These flights carried medicines, medical equipment, fruits and vegetables to various parts of India and the world since March 25.

