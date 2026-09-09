Is Arda Guler injured? Why isn't Madrid star playing today against Inter? Know reason

However, one notable omission from the team list has caught the attention of Madrid fans: Arda Güler.

Real Madrid is set to host Inter Milan on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the club confirming its squad and substitutes for the highly anticipated Champions League clash.

José Mourinho's selection left the 21-year-old out of the squad for the Inter match, raising questions about whether the midfielder could be dealing with an injury.

Is Arda Güler injured? Güler's absence, however, is not injury-related. The Real Madrid youngster is unavailable because he must serve a suspension carried over from the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

Why isn't he playing? The Turkish international was sent off following Real Madrid's quarterfinal second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, which marked Los Blancos' most recent match in the competition.

Güler received his marching orders after picking up two bookable offenses following the final whistle.

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His dismissal came after a heated exchange with referee Slavko Vinčić, who had shown Eduardo Camavinga a red card just minutes earlier.