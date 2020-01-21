Spike in viral infection, allergy cases, says BMC

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:45 IST

Sharp fluctuations in day and night temperatures over the past few days caused a spike in viral infections and allergy in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s health department said around 30% more viral infection cases and 50% more cases of allergy were reported over the past fortnight.

“When there is a sudden change in temperature, the finer viruses and bacteria enter the smaller airways of lungs. As these are foreign antigens [that the body didn’t produce], they lead to irritation in the lungs. People with poor immunity develop infections,” said Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases specialist at a city hospital.

After dropping to 11.4 degrees Celsius last Friday, the minimum temperature rose to 19 on Monday night. The maximum temperature rose to 32.9 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and Colaba respectively, on January 19 (Sunday). On Tuesday, maximum temperatures dropped to 30.3 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and Colaba respectively.

Air pollution levels have also spiked in the city. “Every day I examine at least 200-350 patients suffering from breathing disorders on account of the haze. Patients with asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) are finding it difficult to breathe,” said Dr Wiqar Shaikh, head of internal medicine, Sir JJ Hospital.

More allergens in the air, along with smog and pollutants, may predispose children to viral and bacterial infections.

“An alarming increase in air pollution attacks the respiratory system. Moreover, higher levels of carbon monoxide directly hit the cardiovascular system and the entire respiratory tract, particularly among children,” said Dr Nikanth Awad of BYL Nair Hospital.