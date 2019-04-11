Spot the birds: 60 exotic species at first interactive park in Gorai

From Thursday, avian enthusiasts in Mumbai can spot not just any old birdie, but exotic ones at EsselWorld in Gorai. With 60 captive, exotic species, the northernmost portion of the amusement park will be the country’s first interactive bird park with 550 rare and responsibly-sourced birds.

“The idea was to offer something different to visitors, especially children, to witness the myriad colours and uniqueness of these birds, which are not naturally seen across the country,” said Shirish Deshpande, chief executive officer of EsselWorld. Exotic species originate in foreign countries and are not found across all 29 states and seven union territories in India. The 550 birds in the park include ostriches, African grey parrots, blue gold macaws, toucans and the black swan. “None of the birds have been imported. Procurement was done through certified captive bird handlers and sellers within the country with specific certificates for the birds,” said Deshpande.

The park was developed over a year and took another two years to prep the bird for human interaction.

Covered by a 45-foot tall wire mesh cage from all sides to keep the birds from escaping, it is designed to allow the birds to roam freely. Only a few free-flying birds are kept in aviaries. This is the first bird park in India to host three different varieties of birds – aquatic, terrestrial and free flying birds - across terrains, ranging from rainforests, deserts, rocky decks and lakes, all located within EsselWorld. “We will be adding another six species this year, including more finches and macaws,” said Deshpande.

All the birds have acclimatised to the tropical and humid conditions of the city as well as to human interaction. Visitors can feed them under supervision of bird handlers or take photographs with them. Some may even rest on visitors’ shoulders or heads. The bird park will allow 250 people inside at a time.

Ornithologist Sunjoy Monga said the park was at par with international standards. “These captive bred species were procured from proper channels and kept in semi captive conditions. These parks are informative and are better version of zoos.”

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 10:50 IST