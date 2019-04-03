Srinagar teen seeks Mumbai doctors’ help to restore vision

A 16-year-old teenager from Srinagar, who has three metallic pellets lodged in his left eye, is hoping that the doctors of Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital will be able to restore his vision in his damaged eye.

Abid Gulzar was on his way back home from coaching classes in Srinagar on March 19, when pellets pierced his left eye. His family brought him to Mumbai for treatment, to Dr S Natarajan of Aditya Jyot Hospital who has treated four similar cases from Kashmir.

Gulzar’s CT scan showed three metallic pellets, four millimetres in length and breadth. He was operated upon on April 2. “Today, we performed cataract surgery, removed the lens and the blood clot,” Dr Natarajan said at a press conference. The pellets remain embedded in Gulzar’s skull. “Removing them may in fact add to the damage to the eye,” Dr Natarajan said.

At present, Gulzar has no vision in his left eye. “We are worried about his future. There are many people in Kashmir who have suffered eye injuries as a result of firing from pellet guns,” said Gulzar’s uncle, Parvez Ahmed.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 00:48 IST