SSC paper leak: Kalyan teacher hospitalised after cops make her wait for 7 hours at police station

A school teacher from Sacred Heart School in Kalyan who had been to the Titwala police station to file a complaint on Monday’s SSC History paper leak, has been hospitalised after the police made her wait for over seven hours at the police station. The teacher has been admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan for hypertension.

Following a complaint filed by the school, the Titwala police have now registered an FIR in the paper leak case. After 15 students were caught with the History and Political Science question paper in their WhatsApp on Monday in Sacred Heart School, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education (MSBSHSE) had asked the school to file a police complaint.

“We do have a copy of the FIR but it does not have the signature of the police in-charge. One of our teachers, who is also the examination conductor at our school, was at the police station on Monday from 3pm until 10 at night. The police made her wait, and asked her random questions. This morning, she received a call from the police station, asking her to come again. The police told her that today also, she would have to wait for another six hours. Due to weakness and hypertension, the teacher had to be admitted to a hospital in Kalyan. We have not received any further information from board officials either on the issue,” Albin Anthony, administrator, Sacred Heart School, said on Tuesday.

Police inspector, Pradeep Kasbe from Titwala police station, said, “Last night, we filed the complaint as per examination malpractices act, and consequently, some arrests have been made in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, Dr Subhash Borase, in- charge secretary, Mumbai Division, MSBSHSE, did not respond to our calls despite repeated attempts.