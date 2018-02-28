SSC exams begin tomorrow: Latecomers will not be allowed to appear for paper

More than 3.82 lakh students from the Mumbai division better be on time for their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations that begin on March 1. The education board has decided to extend the punctuality rule it has been enforcing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams to SSC as well. This means students who report to the hall after the exam begins will not be allowed to enter.

HT reported on Tuesday that of the 17 HSC students that reached late on Monday, 14 were barred from writing the test.

In the first week of the HSC exams, more than 30 students were not allowed to enter the halls on account of reaching 30 minutes after the exam began.

“Late comers will not be allowed to enter the hall once the exam begins. We want to avoid any exam malpractice this year,” said Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary of the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

“Students should reach their respective exam centres at least 30 minutes before the exam begins and keep in mind the traffic trouble in a city like Mumbai,” Borse said. “Except for the strict timings, there is no change in the conduct of the SSC exams this year.”

A special press conference on rules and regulations to be followed during SSC exams this year will be conducted by the MSBSHSE in Pune on Wednesday.

This year, the state board has increased the number of flying squads monitoring exam centres across the state. The Mumbai division will have six flying squads, one for each in the division. “No form of cheating or copying will be accepted and students caught will be given a strict warning against repeating the offence,” said Borse.