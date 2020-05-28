SSC Geography score will be the average of marks of five papers

mumbai

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:16 IST

Students who have appeared for their SSC (Class 10) examinations this year will be awarded an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the last paper, Geography, which was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, said board officials. The Geography paper was earlier scheduled to take place on March 23.

While there is no clarity about when the board will declare results of SSC and HSC exams, an official from the education department said they are likely to be declared by the second week of June

“The committee constituted to take a decision has decided to award average scores to students for the Geography paper. Marks will be calculated on the basis of the remaining five papers,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In a statement released on Wednesday, the board also announced that marks for work-experience papers for Children with Special Needs, which were also cancelled, will be given as per the average calculated from their remaining papers.

The board will consider marks of written exams only when calculating average scores for the cancelled paper. Of the total 600 marks, 480 marks are for written exams and 120 for internal assessments. With the cancellation of 40 marks for Geography, the written total will now be 440.

Experts hailed the board’s decision and said that it was a practical step.

“The situation is unprecedented. There was no way to reschedule the exam and giving average marks thus seems like the most logical step. In such cases, the board has to ensure that no student loses out due to its decision and thus this seems like a good move,” said Basanti Roy, former secretary of the Mumbai divisional board.

“It is a good move to consider the marks of only written exams. Most students score well in internals and if an overall average is taken, it might inflate scores of the paper, which was cancelled,” said Jagdish Indalkar, principal, KVK School, Ghatkopar.

Anya Shelar, a parent, said that the board should have given its decision earlier. “If the decision was so simple, it should have been announced earlier. Students had to deal with the additional stress. But we are happy that the board has finally announced it and are now hoping to get the results soon,” she added.

