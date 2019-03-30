SSC paper leak probe: Thane zilla parishad gets more info on schools

As part of the investigation into the SSC paper leak case, the education department of Thane zilla parishad (ZP) on Friday started to collect information about the procedure followed at Kakatia High School in Bhiwandi and other schools in the vicinity.

The Maharashtra state education board on Thursday announced an independent inquiry into the incident.

“While the Mumbai divisional board is conducting an independent inquiry into the case, we are giving them details of the procedures followed at the centre,” Sheshrao Bade, education officer, Thane ZP.

When asked how the school was cleared for use as an exam centre, he said, “We recommended using the school

as a centre to the board last year as everything looked fine. We will look into the case again now.”

HT had earlier reported that Ansari, who was appointed the chief conductor (person handling examinations at a

centre) of the school, broke rules by travelling in his own vehicle to collect question papers from the custody

centre.

“We will submit our report to the divisional board,” said Bade.

“We have written to the police and the board and are willing to give any inputs needed from our end,” Pandharinath Vekhande, deputy municipal commissioner (education), Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

The vice-principal of Kakatia High School, Amber Ansari, was arrested on March 23, after he was found circulating photos of history and political science question paper.

NGO Samvad Foundation had informed the education board about the paper leak on March 14.

The education board started its independent investigation on March 28.

Meanwhile, after the four arrests, the Bhiwandi police are on the lookout for other suspects.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:55 IST