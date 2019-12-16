Starting today, milk to get dearer by ₹2 per litre

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:04 IST

Milk prices will increase by ₹2-3 per litre from Monday in Mumbai owing to a drop in milk production, coupled with unseasonal rains and floods, along with the hike in cattle feed.

In a meeting held on Saturday by milk private and cooperative producers, it was decided to hike the rate of milk to tide over these crises.

Both Amul and Mother Dairy will hike their milk prices from Monday, followed by other brands later this week.

According to Sanjay Bhagwatkar, a leading dairy consultant, this is the first time in decades that the milk yield has come down substantially during December.

“During November-December, the milk yield actually increases in cows and buffaloes by 20% and 35%, respectively. But this time it had reduced. In addition, the fodder was destroyed due to unseasonal rains,” he said.

Anand Gorad, president of Agri Dairy and Food Industry Forum said that the deluge in the milk-producing belt of Kolhapur, Sangli and Miraj in August last year is still showing its effects.

“The entire dairy infrastructure was destroyed by the floods. We saw the deaths of cows and buffaloes. Now the situation is such that the farmers are selling their animals. All these issues have added to the hike in prices,” said Gorad.

Mumbai needs about 80 lakh litres of milk daily. The major portion of 35 lakh litres is sold as loose milk. Of the remaining 45 lakh litres, 15 lakh litres are supplied by Amul, 8 lakh by Gokul and two lakh litres each by Nandini and Mahanand.