e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Starting today, milk to get dearer by ₹2 per litre

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:04 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Milk prices will increase by ₹2-3 per litre from Monday in Mumbai owing to a drop in milk production, coupled with unseasonal rains and floods, along with the hike in cattle feed.

In a meeting held on Saturday by milk private and cooperative producers, it was decided to hike the rate of milk to tide over these crises.

Both Amul and Mother Dairy will hike their milk prices from Monday, followed by other brands later this week.

According to Sanjay Bhagwatkar, a leading dairy consultant, this is the first time in decades that the milk yield has come down substantially during December.

“During November-December, the milk yield actually increases in cows and buffaloes by 20% and 35%, respectively. But this time it had reduced. In addition, the fodder was destroyed due to unseasonal rains,” he said.

Anand Gorad, president of Agri Dairy and Food Industry Forum said that the deluge in the milk-producing belt of Kolhapur, Sangli and Miraj in August last year is still showing its effects.

“The entire dairy infrastructure was destroyed by the floods. We saw the deaths of cows and buffaloes. Now the situation is such that the farmers are selling their animals. All these issues have added to the hike in prices,” said Gorad.

Mumbai needs about 80 lakh litres of milk daily. The major portion of 35 lakh litres is sold as loose milk. Of the remaining 45 lakh litres, 15 lakh litres are supplied by Amul, 8 lakh by Gokul and two lakh litres each by Nandini and Mahanand.

top news
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News