State expands ESZ to protect 10.59sqkm more forests around Thane sanctuary

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:06 IST

The state forest department has revised its proposal for a buffer zone around the Thane creek flamingo sanctuary (TCFS) in Mumbai suburban and Thane districts.

To declare an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the 16.90 sq km sanctuary, the forest officials have revised the originally proposed buffer area from 0 to 3.5km to 3.89km thereby offering protection towards the eastern end of the sanctuary covering the strip of mangrove forests towards Navi Mumbai.

If the revised ESZ proposal is accepted, TCFS will span across 44.64 sq km - including 0.3 sq. km mangroves belonging to government agencies - which is an addition of 10.59 sq. km from the previous draft. The additional area is one-tenth the size of 105 sq kms Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

HT had reported on May 16, 2019, that the originally designated ESZ did not protect mangroves, mudflats and salt pans towards certain portions of the sanctuary.

An ESZ is a buffer area to reduce developmental pressures around a wildlife sanctuary or national park. TCFS is home to 12 true mangrove species, 39 mangrove associates, 167 species of birds including flamingos, 45 fish species, 59 species of butterflies, 67 insect species among other mammals like jackals.

The revised proposal was recently approved by the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF wildlife). Once approved by the state government, it will be sent to the Centre’s ESZ committee and the union environment ministry. Based on their approval, a draft proposal will be published again for suggestions and objections over the next two months.

“The expanded area was an already notified reserved forest, which garnered protection under the Forest Conservation (FC) Act, 1980. Now, these areas will have an added advantage of attracting provisions under the Environment Protection Act, 1986 as well,” said Nitin Kakodkar, PCCF wildlife.

The decision was taken after the Centre’s ESZ committee in February directed the state to include adjoining reserved forests, home to mangroves and mudflats, towards Airoli and Vashi for ‘better protection and fortification from a legal standpoint’, as per the minutes of the meeting reviewed by HT.

“Since it is a creek, we found that mangroves on only one side were marked in the buffer zone. The intent was to safeguard the creek from all sides,” said a senior Union environment ministry official part of the ESZ committee. “We have called for the early submission of the proposal as per the Supreme Court (SC) directives. It is likely to be cleared by the Centre during our next meeting.”

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (Mangrove cell) said, “As advised by the Centre, we have included mangrove areas on the eastern side of TCFS. It was left out as they were already protected under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms, a Bombay high court order, and FC Act. The entire process for the ESZ declaration will take five to six months.”

The original ESZ extended on the eastern and western boundaries of the sanctuary and included nine villages. Inclusion of mangrove forests in the buffer zone (in the latest proposal) will cover an additional nine villages towards Navi Mumbai.

The total ESZ area, as per the revised draft, comprises 18.48 sq. km reserved forest area, 9.13 sq. km private mangrove forests, and 17.02sq.km includes private land and creek area.

In May 2018, the Maharashtra government had declared 1690.5 hectares in Mumbai suburban district as the flamingo sanctuary stretching across Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kanjur and parts of Mandale village.

Environmentalists said the decision should be taken with caution. “We must ensure that regulated activities in the ESZ that include construction, small scale industries, and establishment of hotels and resorts are monitored carefully but enhanced protection for Navi Mumbai mangroves is welcome,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.