State issues government resolution to fix private ambulance fares

mumbai

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:11 IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to fix the fare for private ambulances and also requisition ambulances across the state to provide free services to patients. A government resolution (GR) in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

In Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the per-kilometre fare is expected to be between ₹14 and ₹24, depending on the vehicle and facility.

The minimum fare to be charged by private ambulance operators will be decided in conjunction with the regional transport authority (RTA).

Ambulance prices in Mumbai and the MMR range between ₹700 for 24 hours or ₹14/km, to ₹1,190 for 24 hours or ₹24/km. An ambulance with basic facilities would cost ₹700 or ₹14/km, while an ICU or air-conditioned ambulance would cost ₹1,190 or ₹24/km.

“Based on the prices fixed, the collectors and municipal commissioners will decide the rent for ambulances they requisition, and how much a person will pay if he hires a private ambulance. The fare and rent are expected to be around what RTA decides,” said a state transport department official.

The public health department, which issued the GR, said that with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, there is a need to increase ambulance services. The order was issued after several complaints of private ambulances charging exorbitant fares to ferry Covid-19 patients.

A note from the public health department said that the requisitioned vehicles will be used to ferry patients who are not in a serious condition, while private ambulances will be used for patients in serious condition.

The district collector and municipal commissioners requisition private vehicles and ambulances on rent. In case a private operator wants to ply, minimum fare must be fixed based on the recommendation of the RTA of the district or city, on a per-kilometre basis. These ambulances will be available 24X7 to ensure prompt medical assistance to citizens.

Last week, health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state is working to fix the fare and get more ambulances. He had said that the Maharashtra government had decided to intervene to fix rates of these essential services and items so that there is no profiteering during the pandemic.

The district administration or municipal corporation will pay for the ambulances their requisition, fuel, and drivers’ fee. Persons hiring private vehicles will have to pay the per-km fare. The state government has also asked district administrations and civic bodies to set up a mechanism to tackle complaints of inflated fares for ambulance services.