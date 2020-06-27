e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State mobile app offers free non-Covid medical consultation

State mobile app offers free non-Covid medical consultation

mumbai Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:40 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government has developed a mobile application, eSanjeevaniOPD, that will provide free online tele-consultation medical services to non-Covid patients in the state. People will have to register on the app using their mobile numbers and then will be able to directly chat with expert doctors through video conferencing or text messages.

The app, available on Google Play Store, works as an online OPD service without patients having to physically visit a doctor. The services can be availed between 9.30am and 1.30pm, six days a week, with it being shut on Sundays.

Earlier in a joint venture with the help of the Central government, the service was made available through a portal named www.esanjeevaniopd.in. The portal was made fully operational from May 12 after a pilot run. So far, 1,606 patients have used the portal.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to start free OPD services was taken considering the difficulties faced by the people in the absence of services from private practitioners.

Patients will be able to upload their medical report or other documents on the mobile application after registering. They will be given a token number and will be notified about the appointment so that they can log in accordingly. Patients will have to wait until a doctor gets free to connect via video conferencing or text message. The app will also provide e-prescriptions to patients, Tope said.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In