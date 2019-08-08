State to impart skill training to women from minority groups

mumbai

The state minority welfare department, through the Maharashtra State Skill Development Corporation, will impart skill-based courses to enable women from minority communities to earn a livelihood. The move comes just ahead of the state elections, likely to be held October.

The government on Wednesday issued a resolution, directing the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVM) to form self-help groups (SHG) in 14 districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The SHGs will be set up in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Jalna, Osmanabad, Latur, Chandrapur, Beed, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondhiya and Gadchiroli districts for women from Muslim, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and Jewish communities. The government has allocated ₹62.33 crore to set up 2,800 SHGs – 200 in each district.

It will also provide skill development training to women from Nanded, Karanja (Washim), Parbhani, Aurangabad and Nagpur districts, where MAVM has already set up SHGs. These regions have a substantial chunk of minority and tribal population.

Shyam Tagade, principal secretary, minority development department, said, “Different types of skills, such as embroidery and agriculture, will be imparted to minority women from the five districts,” he said.

Another official added that the training would be held for a minimum of three months and aim to make the women self-reliant within six months.

