State to schools: Ensure no tobacco sold near premises

In order to ensure schools across the state become tobacco-free, the state education department has asked them to undertake various measures in a recently issued government resolution (GR).

According to the GR, schools have to ensure that students are made aware about the ill effects of tobacco and tobacco products and have to form regulation committees to ensure that there is no usage of the same in or outside the school premise. They have also been asked to ensure that there is no sale of tobacco products within the 100-metre radius of the school.

The education department has also asked schools to felicitate students, teachers and other staff members who help in generating awareness about the drive by awarding them with certificates, prizes, among others.

“Schools need to complete all the measures given to ensure that there is no trace of tobacco in or near its premise. After completing all of this, they can declare themselves as ‘tobacco-free’ schools and can put out a board declaring the same. Principals have to send in a report on the compliance of the same to the office of the deputy director on a regular basis,” read the order.

