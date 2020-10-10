e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today

Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Various organisations have been pressuring the state government to demand removal of SC’s stay on the law. (HT PHOTO)
         

A statewide bandh is being observed in Maharashtra on Saturday, over the quota row. The bandh call has been given by several Maratha outfits; they are demanding restoration of reservation for their community members in jobs and education.

On September 9, the Supreme Court (SC) had stayed the implementation of the law granting reservation to Marathas and referred the matter to a larger constitutional bench. The state government has not shown any “extraordinary situation” which warrants the reservation, the top court had said.

Various organisations have been pressuring the state government to demand removal of SC’s stay on the law.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had told the protesters earlier that the state government will move the Supreme Court again on the issue of reservation.

The government’s decision to bring Marathas under the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) also did not go down well with the community and community leaders staged protests outside residences of members of Parliament (MPs) and legislators.

“We have decided to turn down the government’s decision to bring us under the EWS quota as it does not serve any purpose. Our immediate demand is that the state government should immediately safeguard the interest of our youths who have secured admissions or government jobs under SEBC reservation stayed by the top court. Secondly, the schemes which are being shown as earmarked for the community are old ones and meant for other communities too. The state government can add 12% more seats in admissions to secure the quota for students from the community,” Maratha Mahasangh leader Rajendra Kondhare said.

Amid protest against the state government for failing to present the case in front of the apex court, Ashok Chavan, who heads a state cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation issue, said that it was fighting a legal battle and Maratha outfits should appreciate its efforts.

