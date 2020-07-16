Students can submit caste certificate in six months

mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared to give six-month time to students to submit caste certificate to get admissions in professional courses under Maratha reservation quota. Students enrolling for admissions are required to submit caste validity certificate within a specific period. However, due Covid-19 outbreak the students are facing difficulties in obtaining the certificate, the state decided to extend the period to six months.