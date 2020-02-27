Students in city condemn Delhi riots, appeal for peace

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:23 IST

Students across the city have rallied in support of the victims of the ongoing riots in northeast New Delhi and condemned the rioters for inciting violence in the capital.

Violence broke out in parts of northeast New Delhi on Monday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Over the past three days, over 20 people have been killed and around 150 have been injured in the riots.

The student union of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai on Tuesday, issued a statement condemning the violence. “The TISS students’ union is alarmed by the unprecedented rise of tension in Delhi and particularly the northeast regions of the city.” The union urged the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to take robust action against the communal hate and growing polarisation, and safeguard peace and harmony for the people of the capital.

On Wednesday evening, around 100 students and faculty members at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, gathered for a peaceful rally to condemn the violence in Delhi. Participants held posters appealing for peace and walked in silence on the campus premises. “What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. Staying silent is not an option anymore. Now is the time to unite and stand for peace. We appeal to the citizens of the country to speak out against the atrocities in Delhi and give peace a chance,” said a IIT-B student.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, IIT Bombay students stated, “A Peace March was carried from school of management to the main gate calling for love and peace and asking the government to take the strictest action against the culprits, against hate speech given by Kapil Mishra inciting violence in the localities of northeast Delhi, organised mob attacks on the anti CAA protestors and on Muslim localities.”

A few participants addressed the gathering and urged the government to take action against leaders who indulged in hate speech and invited the violence and riot.