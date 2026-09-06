Andy Williams cause of death: What happened to The Butcher? AEW wrestler dies after medical emergency

Andy “The Butcher” Williams, the professional AEW wrestler and Every Time I Die guitarist, died Friday night at 48, according to TMZ. Andy Williams died at 48. (X)

What happened to Andy Williams? Andy Williams collapsed near the end of a tag-team match at an independent wrestling show in Pennsylvania. He was teaming with his longtime partner, The Blade, against TME at Enjoy Wrestling’s five-year anniversary event at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale.

Doctors at the venue immediately began CPR. Paramedics then arrived, continued chest compressions and used a defibrillator before taking Williams to the hospital by ambulance.

The rest of the show was canceled as Williams was taken for emergency treatment.

Following the medical emergency, Enjoy Wrestling had issued a statement, saying, "Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening. Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information. Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out."

Cause of death revealed? His official cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is expected to determine what caused his death.

Also Read: Was Jacob Fatu fired by WWE? Viral statement fact checked as alleged ‘F-bomb’ at RAW taping sparks row

Tributes pour in Steve Kaye, co-founder of Paragon Talent Group, which represented Williams, paid tribute to the wrestler and musician.

"I’m broken this morning," Kaye said. "We’ve repped Andy for about a year and a half and Andy and I spent hours upon hours on the phone in that time, talking life outside and after the ring. He had wonderful ideas and business plans, and he consistently impressed me with his creativity. He became a very good friend in the time we’ve worked together. Every phone call ended with him reminding me to take care of myself and give myself some grace."

He added, "So today, I pray that Andy receives that same grace as he crosses to the next stage. Life is seldom fair, and losing one of the good ones will never cease being the worst feelings in the world. I’ll miss you a ton, Andy. I will miss our marathon phone calls and I promise, that I won’t let your ideas fall by the wayside, and your memory will always be a blessing."

AEW wrestler Josh Alexander also remembered Williams, describing him as “one of the best people I ever met."

“Every time we spoke I left the conversation better for it," Alexander said. "I’ll remember Andy for what he was. A dude with an enormous heart that could always put a smile on my face. Rest in Peace brother."