Students of JBIMS in Mumbai made to wait 10 months for mark sheets

For the second year in a row, around 400 students who cleared their Masters course (part time) from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) are awaiting their mark sheets 10 months after appearing for their exams. While the institute has assured students that the mark sheets will be distributed soon, students are angry about losing out on promising job offers as they have no document to prove their post-graduation to the employers.

“Our results were out in August 2017 and since then, the institute has not given us any information about our mark sheets. We were informed that there were errors in some of the mark sheets so they had to be re-printed, but that was four months ago. How long can this process take?” asked one of the students. The student added that some of her batchmates who were trying to apply for higher education abroad ended up postponing their plan by a year due to the missing mark sheet.

JBIMS is the Department of Management Studies at the University of Mumbai (MU) and is one of the most sought-after B-schools of the country. The institute received autonomy in July 2014 and while the exams are conducted by the institute, the mark sheets are still printed by the university.

“There were errors in some of the mark sheets previously printed, and since we have no authority to print the mark sheets ourselves, we have to depend on the university to resend the mark sheets. As of now, some of the students have received their documents while the remaining mark sheets will be distributed within a week,” said Chandrahauns Chavan, director of the institute.

An official from the examination department of the university said the process of printing mark sheets has been slow due to the burden of printing too many mark sheets at once. “The errors are being rectified and as when the institute sends us individual marks of students, we are releasing the mark sheets,” said the official.