Students take oath to eat healthy, not waste food and water

mumbai

Various initiatives are in place in schools across Thane and Navi Mumbai to ensure students have a healthy and nutritious meal.

On the occasion of World Food Week from October 12 to 18, many schools took an initiative to ensure that there is no wastage of food and water.

Through such initiatives children also understand the importance of food and water and how it should be valued.

Students of Narayana E-techno school in Kalyan took an oath to not waste food and water. “We made the students promise that they will not waste food and water. They also agreed that as they grow up, they will work towards eradicating hunger,” said Nikta Kothari, principal, Narayan E-techno school.

“Our school has a zero-waste policy, we ensure that all the wet waste is used as fertiliser and hence there is no wastage. Students who want to empty their water bottles are advised to do so in the garden area or on saplings. We have appointed food monitors who ensure that their fellow classmates have finished food in their tiffin,” said Simmi Juneja, principal, DAV Public School.

Initiatives such as providing longer lunch breaks and serving only portion-size meals in canteen are practised in schools.

Muriel Fernandes, principal, Ryan International School, Sanpada, said “We make eating a fun exercise for students by identifying various food days every month. Children conduct various food-related events and promote the need for a balanced diet. These school days are observed regularly so that children develop co-scholastic skills and also learn healthy eating habits.

Sukanya Bimal, 10, student of Ryan School, Sanpada, said, “I used to hate green vegetables but looking at the variety of options available and also the ways in which it is prepared across the country, I have started eating healthy food. I do not waste food,” added Bimal.

