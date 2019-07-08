Sunday spoiler: Mega block, tech snag lead to delays, cancellations on WR, CR

Commuters travelling on Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) were hassled on Sunday as multiple suburban and outstation services were delayed by 15 to 30 minutes or cancelled owing to a mega block and technical snags.

On the CR’s main line, suburban services were hit owing to a mega block on the Kalyan-bound fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, while on the harbour line, there was a block between Wadala Road and Mankhurd stations. WR commuters suffered owing to a mega block between Mahim and Santacruz stations coupled with a technical snag at the track changing point at Santacruz station. “The point failure at Santacruz was for 10 minutes and one local was delayed due to it,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson, WR. He confirmed that owing to floods in Gujarat, movement of long-distance trains was delayed.

“The train I caught from Borivli to Dadar was running 20 minutes late,” said Rajesh Jadhav, a Parel resident, adding the railways must update its public announcement system. Two engines hauling a goods train reportedly derailed at Igatpuri yard. However, Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson, CR said the derailment had no impact on suburban or outstation train movement.

