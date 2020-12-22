e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa among 34 held during raid on Mumbai club for violating Covid norms

Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa among 34 held during raid on Mumbai club for violating Covid norms

The joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre Patil confirmed the raid and said “the people found in the club including staff members were booked for violating Covid-19 norms”

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:43 IST
Manish Pathak
Manish Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(REUTERS File)
         

Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were among 34 people arrested for violating Covid-19 norms on Tuesday following a police raid on a club near the Mumbai airport. They were brought to the local police station and were later released.

Joint police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil confirmed the raid. “The people found in the club including staff members were booked for violating Covid-19 norms.”

The club was raided around 3am. Police said 19 of the people arrested had come from Delhi and few were from South Mumbai.

tags
top news
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club
‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In