Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB questions designer Simone Khambatta

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:01 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has been probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, began questioning designer Simone Khambatta on Thursday morning at a Colaba guest house.

NCB has issued summons to Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday to join the investigation. Padukone has been asked to join the investigation on September 25 while Khan and Kapoor have been called on September 26.

As per the summons, Rakul Preet Singh was supposed to join the investigation today, an NCB official said. Deputy director KPS Malhotra, NCB, said, “Her summons was issued and she was contacted through various platforms, including her phone. But there has been no response so far from her.”

Apart from them, NCB has also summoned Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi who will join the investigation today. On Wednesday, NCB questioned Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha for the third consecutive day and chief executive officer of talent management agency KWAN, Dhruv Chitgopekar, for the second day. Film producer Madhu Mantena was also questioned on Wednesday.

NCB officials said Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, an employee of talent management agency, KWAN, would also join the investigation on September 25.

An NCB official said Padukone’s name had emerged in a number of WhatsApp chats found during the agency’s investigation. So far, NCB has arrested 19 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and members of Rajput’s domestic staff.