Talk on CAA: TISS admin blocks entry of outsiders

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:40 IST

A panel discussion organised by the students’ union of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was disrupted after the institute’s administration restricted the entry of non-TISS members. The panel discussion was to be held in the amphitheatre of the institute’s new campus in Deonar.

Political scientist and national president of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav, who was one of the panellists, spoke to the audience outside the institute’s gate. “Many outsiders, including alumni members, were being held at the gate by the institute because they think it is a sensitive topic,” he said.

Yadav said that the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) were a package deal from the government. He added that instead of preparing the NRC, the government should prepare a national register of the unemployed.

Protest in Vashi

Around 400 residents of Vashi protested the CAA and NRC and demanded that the act be revoked on Monday. The protest started at Vashi railway station and concluded at Shivaji Chowk.

Khajamiya Patel, 47, an organiser, said, “With this protest we want to tell the government that majority of us want CAA to be rolled back.”