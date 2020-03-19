e-paper
Tanker catches fire in Thane

mumbai Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:09 IST
A tanker carrying chemical caught fire on Mahape-Shil road near Mumbra on Wednesday. The tanker driver has sustained burn injuries.

“The tanker carrying highly inflammable ethyl acetate. It toppled on the road and the vehicle caught fire. The driver, Mohammad Shaikh, 22, was injured and taken to a hospital in Mumbra. The doctor said he has received 30% burn injuries and is stable ,” said an official from the fire brigade team, Thane.

As flames engulfed the vehicle, traffic came to a standstill on the busy road.

“The fire spread to toy stalls set up along the road. The fire broke out around 3.15pm and was doused by three water tankers, including a jumbo tanker around 4.30pm. The tanker heading from Turbhe MIDC to Silvasa was removed from the road. By then, a huge line of traffic had come to a standstill,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management cell, Thane.

