Teachers from aided schools in Maharashtra will now get identity cards

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:51 IST

Nearly 3.86 lakh teachers in state-run and aided schools will get identity cards, as per a recent decision of the education department. The project will be implemented from the on-going academic year and teachers will get their cards once they return from Diwali break.

“Such identity cards should be created at the taluka/district level and each card should not cost more than ₹50. While the logo of Maharashtra government should not be used on the card, it should clearly state that it belongs to teachers from aided schools,” read a letter issued by the department to zilla parishad CEOs and municipal commissioners across the state.

Despite repeated attempts, Vandana Krishna, principal secretary, school education and sports department, did not respond to calls. An official from the department said the decision was taken as it was a necessary performance indicator set for schools by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Teachers said that the state needs to concentrate on more important priorities. “All schools have their own format for ID cards and they work fine as one doesn’t really need to use them outside of the school. Instead of spending so much money on this, the department can use the money to better school infrastructure and facilities,” said a teacher from a school in Thane.

Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri, said such cards will be of no use if the logo of the state government is not on it. “Teachers cannot use them [ID cards] for bus and train reservations, among other things. So the entire exercise seems to be futile,” said Nare.

