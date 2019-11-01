e-paper
Tejaswini buses in Thane to start plying from Nov 20

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:54 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Twenty Tejaswini buses will be operational by the third week of November, said Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) on Thursday. The transport authority has 10 buses and 10 more will be added to the fleet next week. It has planned to operate these buses by November 20. It will hire 120 women conductors.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had hurriedly inaugurated one Tejaswini bus before the code of conduct guidelines set in for Assembly elections.

TMT manager Sandeep Malvi said, “We have around 10 Tejaswini buses in our fleet. The buses are registered and ready for operation. Next week, we will add 10 more to the fleet and the 20 buses will begin plying around November 20. We have to finalise the routes. The buses will be operational on the routes where the number of women commuters is more.”

He added that around 120 women conductors have been hired for Tejaswini buses. The work of providing them with basic facilities such as changing rooms and washrooms at Anandnagar depot is underway.

The city will operate a total of 50 Tejaswini buses.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:54 IST

