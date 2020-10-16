e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Terrace gardening keeps Thane residents occupied during Covid-19 pandemic

Terrace gardening keeps Thane residents occupied during Covid-19 pandemic

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:50 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

Ranjan Yadav, 47, a chef by profession, starts his day by visiting the terrace in his society, where more than 200 potted plants are growing.

Yadav spends more than an hour to water the plants and checks the yield for the day. His neighbours also join in watering the plants. These include a variety of vegetables and seasonal fruits. The terrace garden started by the residents has been a boon to the residents during the lockdown.

The garden is on two buildings – Lily Co-operative Society within Vijay Garden Complex at Kavesar. The society decided to develop a terrace garden in 2017 and the results are showing now.

“With everything shut down for six months, this was the best way for us to spend hours, experimenting and learning more about farming and gardening. We made the most of the lockdown and understood about the vegetables that can be grown across seasons and also tried growing fresh herbs and bell peppers, which were a success,” said Yadav.

As the yield from the terrace garden is distributed to all society members, it’s helpful for at least one meal in every household during the lockdown.

“There are a few of us who take a lot of interest in gardening and farming process. We share the yield with our neighbours as well. This was a collective initiative and we are using only certain parts of the terrace for the same. During the lockdown, we get to consume healthy organic vegetables,” said Thankiah Nadar, 50, another resident.

When the society underwent renovation in 2017, they had many paint buckets that were lying unused. They decided to use them as planters in their terrace to set up a garden and cultivate organic fruits and vegetables. The initiative started with 20 paint buckets. It has now crossed 200 pots and is yielding good results.

“From fresh herbs to turmeric and tulsi, we have tried growing different plants. There were a few failed attempts that helped us understand better. The terrace has two different spots of natural light, one area that gets the early morning sun rays and the other spot with the evening mild sun rays. We will be planting strawberries for the upcoming season,” said Reny Varghese, 44, another resident and an avid gardener.

These vegetables are not sold commercially but distributed among the society members. “There are some vegetables like egg plants and ladies finger that yield year long. Some fruits are seasonal. We are learning all of these through our experiments,’’ added Nadar.

“This organic farming is a key element to my profession as a chef, the results of our amateur experiments are amazing, and we even have herbs like fresh basil. This can be easily started in one’s home or society terrace. It is great to keep one occupied. Moreover, we did not have to worry about the difficulty in going to the market to get daily groceries during the lockdown,” added Yadav.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In