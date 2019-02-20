Testing times: HSC exams begin tomorrow

More than 3,35,000 students from Mumbai division will appear for the Higher Secondary School (HSC) exams, which will start from Thursday.

The exam will be conducted across 512 centres in Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

Around 15 lakh students in the state will appear for the exams.

The exam will begin at 11am on February 21 while those in the second session will begin at 3pm.

The state board has reiterated that latecomers will be barred from writing their exams like the previous years. “Considering safety provisions, no latecomers will be entertained at any of the centres in the state. A delay of maximum 10 minutes will be considered and students will be allowed to write their exam provided they give a genuine reason,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

“Under unforeseen circumstances, students who enter the exam hall before 11.20am can be allowed to write their exams if the centre in-charge verifies the details and takes the board’s sanction,” said Khandagale.

Considering a few cases of malpractices found in the last two years, the Mumbai divisional board had conducted checks of some ‘problem centres’ this year. “We had sent flying squads in centres where cases of malpractices have been found. Some cases from the previous year are sub judice but we have ensured that all the provisions are in place at the centres,” added Khandagale.

Thirty flying squads will be deployed to conduct surprise checks at centres in Mumbai division during the exams.

Like last year, centres have been asked to make sure the question papers are opened only in the exam hall. The move comes after a series of leaks marred the HSC exams in the past two years where students were found circulating images of the question paper on social media minutes after the exams began.

“We have a strict no-phone policy for teachers and staff at the centre. They have been asked to ensure that phones of students are taken in their custody before exams begin to prevent any malpractice,” he added.

The board had also asked all centres to ensure that thorough background verification is done of all staffers to curb malpractice.

This year, 1,877 students with special needs have registered for the exam.

In a first, the board will put ‘divyang’ stickers on the answer sheets of such students to help speed their evaluation.

In order to help students cope with exam stress and last-minute queries, the Mumbai divisional board has released a list of helplines where counsellors would attend to students’ queries from 9am to 7pm every day.

