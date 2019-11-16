e-paper
Thackeray and Pawar out to meet farmers

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:11 IST
Amid the criticism over the delay in government formation which is affecting relief work, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray toured areas that saw crop loss owing to unseasonal rain.

In Nagpur, Pawar demanded complete assessment of the damage for financial assistance, instead of the standard procedure, where crop loss of less than 33% is not considered. Thackeray, during his visit to Satara and Sangli districts of western Maharashtra, urged farmers not to lose hope and promised compensation soon. According to government estimates, crops on around 70 lakh hectares have been destroyed, which is almost 50% of the total sowing of kharif crop this year. Also, around 60 lakh farmers have been affected.

On Saturday, a delegation of three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — that are looking to form a government is likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the issue. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis too met the Governor on Friday.

Pawar has been touring different areas of the state for a while. “I have seen that farmers who have grown fruits like orange and sweet lime have suffered considerable losses, while farmers of soyabean, cotton, jowar, rice have all suffered unprecedented losses. All affected farmers should be considered for compensation,” the NCP supremo said.

He said the Centre should take a review and call for a meeting, farmers should get farm loan waiver and the Centre should give some amount at zero interest or nominal interest for the next crop season. Pawar said he plans to meet officials from agriculture and finance ministries in Delhi to expedite the process. “Do not worry. Shiv Sena is with you,” said Thackeray. “We have promised to waive farm loans and will fulfill it We are starting centres to provide help,” he said.

