Thak-thak gang member arrested after 30 years in Mumbai

In a first, the Pydhonie police on Wednesday arrested the leader of the 10-member ‘thak-thak’ gang and also recovered the stolen booty by threatening him to reveal his nature of work to his son, who is a doctor in Navi Mumbai.

The 45-year-old, arrested for the first time in his 30-year-old stint as a robber is also wanted in an ATM van robbery of Rs1.5 crore at Dharavi in March last year.

According to police, Ravi Chandran Mudiyaar is a native of Ramji Nagar village in Trichirapally in Tamil Nadu and claims that he did not know any language except Tamil. However, police officers found that it was not true, which prompted them to check his background.

At the age of 15, Mudiliyaar had come to Mumbai and since then had been part of several thak-thak gangs, which knock on the driver’s window and divert his attention to rob the belongings in his car.

Avinash Kanade, senior police inspector of Pydhonie police station said that a few days ago, a South Mumbai-based jewellery designer had lodged a complaint stating that five men had approached her car. One of them knocked on her window and told her that oil from her car was leaking. The woman got off to check, when the other men opened the door of the back seat and robbed a bag containing ornaments and cash worth Rs2.17 lakhs. Later, police received a tip-off that the gang members were going to assemble at one place to plan their next theft, when the police arrested four men including Mudiliyar.

“Mudiliyar was remanded to police custody for four days, but he pretended that he did not know or understand Hindi. We applied for extended police custody when we found that his grocery store keeper and iron man told us that he spoke fluent Hindi. He was staying on rent at a slum in Govandi,” said Kanade.

Once the police knew Mudiliyar was lying, they checked his call records and found that his second wife and sons stayed in Mumbai.

“We found that his eldest son was a doctor at Raheja Hospital from where, he had shifted to DY Patil hospital in Navi Mumbai. His younger son works in Merchant Navy,” said Kanade.

The police officers used this information to threaten Mudiliyar to reveal the nature of work to his sons, after which he not just started speaking Hindi, but also revealed the place, where he had hidden the stolen gold jewellery,

“We have recovered the gold worth Rs1.42 lakh from the accused, who has now been remanded to judicial custody,” said Kanade.

Kanade said that there are several people from Mudiliyar’s village, who are members of the thak-thak gang across the city and country.