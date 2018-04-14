Thane-Belapur road flyovers nearly ready, inauguration undecided

Although the work on the delayed flyovers and a subway on the Thane-Belapur Road is slated to be complete by April, there continues to be a question mark on when motorists will finally get to use them.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is constructing the two flyovers and the subway at a cost of Rs155 crore, has said that finishing touches are being given to the projects. The flyovers are expected to provide a big relief to motorists who face daily traffic jam on the busy road which has only compounded with the construction work.

MMRDA public relations officer, Dilip Kawathkar, said, “The work on the projects on the Thane-Belapur Road will be completed by the end of April.”

However, when asked about the inauguration, Kawathkar said, “I cannot say when the inauguration will be done.”

Nitin Kandhari, 50, a social worker, said, “Very often, projects are ready but are delayed due to unavailability of the chief guest or a dignitary. Hopefully, the flyovers will be thrown open unofficially as had happened in case of the Mahape-Shil Phata flyover constructed by MMRDA and the Seawoods flyover.”

WHY DO WE NEED THE FLYOVERS?

Work on the 15-km Thane-Belapur Road started in 2006 and was completed in 2008. At the time, around 25,000 vehicles used the road on a daily. The number of vehicles has now reached around 1 lakh every day.

The road has been swamped with regular traffic snarls as there is an industrial area on one side and a residential colony on the other.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had requested MMRDA to construct the two flyovers on the road at Ghansoli-Talavi and at Pawane-Savita Chemical junction along with an underpass at Mahape junction.

Sanjeev Gupta, 45, a resident of Kopar Khairane, said, “We have long suffered first thanks to the increased traffic and then because of the on-going construction work. The flyovers will ensure faster connectivity to Thane. I can’t wait to drive on them.”

After the flyovers are opened, one can have a smooth drive.

Mahesh Lal, 46, a resident of Vashi, said, “The flyovers will ensure that we do not have to stop at the various signals. Traffic towards MIDC can go below the flyover and those wanting to go to Thane will not have to stop anywhere.”