Thane CDR scam: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer arrested

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer was arrested in connection with the call data records (CDR) scam on Friday night by the Thane crime branch for illegally obtaining CDRs from Siddiqui’s wife’s phone, said a police officer.

Last week, the Thane crime branch had summoned Siddiqui and his wife, along with their lawyer, to record their statement.

A police officer said, “Rizwan Siddiqui came to record his statement today, and after it was confirmed that he obtained CDRs from one of the accused, we arrested him. We will soon produce him in court.”

It was alleged that Rizwan had taken Nawazuddin’s wife’s CDR details from Prashant Palekar, 49, who was arrested earlier in connection with the CDR scam.

On January 24, four private detectives were arrested by Thane crime branch for allegedly selling call data records. They used to sell the data for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. Makesh Pandiyan, 42; Prashant Palekar, 49; Jigar Makawana, 35; and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32; were arrested from Kalwa.

On February 23, during investigation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name has also cropped up in connection with the scam.

Till date, the Thane crime branch has arrested 12 people in connection with the CDR scam.