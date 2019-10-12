Thane civic schools’ USP: Bright classrooms, quality education

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:36 IST

For the Tambe family situated at Vartak Nagar, it was not a very difficult choice when it came to enrolling their second child in school.

The older child is studying in a private school. So, when they enrolled the younger son in a civic school, neighbours and friends were surprised.

“Kisan Nagar civic school is near our house. We visited the school after hearing about it from our neighbours,” said Chandrakant Tambe, resident of Vartak Nagar and parent of a five-year-old child at Kisan Nagar civic school.

“We saw that the building was done up in a child-friendly way with information and trivia doodled all around. Our five-year-old son was attracted to the classrooms, which has all facilities. Teachers also welcomed us cheerfully,” said Tambe, who is a peon in a private firm.

The attractive walls have alphabets and numbers doodled on them, instilling interest in children. “Civic schools do not charge fees. Along with free uniform and stationery, students get quality education,” added Tambe. Like Tambe there are many parents who have admitted their children in civic schools.

Teachers have also noticed improved attendance and better scores among children. “The inclusion of fun techniques and teaching aides has been a great help for students. Our school has a laboratory which is helping students understand better. Also a marked improvement in the scores has been a boost for their confidence,” said Pranali Vaidya, teacher Lokmanya Nagar civic school.

Earlier, students did not seem interested in attending school, but with better facilities, fun ways of learning and attractive classrooms, attendance is regular. “Maths is taught through games and we also have special English classes. I enjoy going to school,” said Ishan Pachpore, a student of Class 4 at Kalwa civic school.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:36 IST