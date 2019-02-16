Thane cops rescue kidnapped boy in 24 hours; one held

A three-year-old boy was rescued within 24 hours after he was kidnapped on Thursday.

The accused, Surajsingh Darasingh, 20, has been arrested.

The police said the youth had been forcing the boy’s aunt to marry him.

Darasingh is from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Surat in Gujarat. He used to work as a labourer.

The boy lives with his parents at Vitthalwadi area in Ulhasnagar. The police learnt that the boy’s 19-year-old aunt was in a relationship with Darasingh. She got married a year ago and her husband lives in Surat.

A police officer from Thane crime branch unit 4 said, “On Thursday, Darasingh kidnapped the boy around 5pm from outside his house. The boy was playing outside his house when Darasingh took him away. He first took the boy to Kurla railway station and then to Vikhroli railway station.”

Even as they were travelling, Darasingh kept calling the woman, asking her to marry him. But, she refused. He got angry and told her that he had kidnapped her sister’s child and would kill him if she refuses to marry him. “We got to know through our network Darasingh had called the boy’s aunt several times. We traced the phone number and got his location,” added officer. The police laid a trap and arrested Darasingh from Kurla on Friday morning and rescued the boy.

