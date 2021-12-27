e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Thane district trace 349 returnees from Europe

Thane district trace 349 returnees from Europe

According to the district health department, from among the 349 travellers identified across the district, 55 are from within Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, 134 from Thane Municipal Corporation and around 50 from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:11 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
District Collector Rajesh Narvekar has also appealed to the people to inform the local authorities about such travellers.
District Collector Rajesh Narvekar has also appealed to the people to inform the local authorities about such travellers.(Praful Gangurde/HT photo for representation)
         

Thane district has traced 349 people who have returned from the European countries in the last one month. They are being tested by the local administrations. The district health department has suggested that if anyone from the European countries has been tested positive, then separate provision should be made for their isolation and contact tracing should be started at the earliest.

Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane district, said, “We have received all details of those who have returned from the United Kingdom since November 25. We are contacting them and ensuring that they get tested. In case any of them tests positive, we shall send their samples to conduct gene testing and will also begin contact tracing for them. They will also have to stay in institutional quarantine.

“Those who have completed 28 to 30 days without any health issues are out of the radar, while others have to be tested, hence we are tracing those who have returned from Europe post-November 25,” added Pawar.

District Collector Rajesh Narvekar has also appealed to the people to inform the local authorities about such travellers.

According to the district health department, from among the 349 travellers identified across the district, 55 are from within Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, 134 from Thane Municipal Corporation and around 50 from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Among these, TMC has traced 72 and KDMC has tested 20 till now.

